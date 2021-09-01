Affiliated Programs of the San Diego Council on Literacy

License to Freedom

SENA – Survival English for Newly Arrived

131 Avocado Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020

858-335-5998

Contact: Huma Ahmed-Ghosh, Project Manager

Email: ghosh@sdsu.edu

Website: licensetofreedom.org

Description: The mission of License to Freedom is to promote peaceful, loving and safe relationships within the diverse immigrant and refugee communities of San Diego, accomplished through services and strategies that build resilience and self-sufficiency, support healing from trauma and violence, and advocacy for equity and justice. The mission of Survival English for New Arrivals (SENA) is for volunteers to provide in-home basic English instruction to new arrivals, prioritizing women: the focus of our program because they are the least likely to work or school outside the home, and therefore have the greatest need for in-home services. As needed, we may provide instruction to men and children. This program is free for families. Currently our focus is on curriculum development. We have so far identified a few groups that need assistance: older women who do not leave the house and are keen to learn; high school students who are in ‘age-appropriate grades’ but do not read and write English and speak very little English; young daughters-in-law who are house bound because of their children.